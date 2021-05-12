Advertisement

2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says

Bath shooting
Bath shooting(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST BATH, Maine (WMTW) - A West Bath couple was wounded Wednesday morning when their 2-year-old shot them with a handgun.

The incident was reported just before 8 a.m. on New Meadows Road.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said the child picked up the gun that was on a nightstand and shot his mother and father.

The mother, 22, suffered a leg wound, and the father, 25, was shot in the head, Merry said

The boy was struck in the face by the recoil of the weapon.

All three were transported to Mid Coast Hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, he said.

“The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated. This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious,” Merry said.

Merry said the couple’s 3-week-old baby is in the care of his grandmother, who also lives at the home but was not there at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office, Merry said.

