Woman pleads guilty to elevated assault charge after fight about Walmart

Quashay Phillips
Quashay Phillips(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A woman who sliced another woman’s throat in Augusta has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Twenty-five-year-old Quashay Phillips was charged with attempted murder, but after a deal with prosecutors she’s pleaded guilty to elevated aggravated assault.

Police believe she was working with New York City gangs to deal drugs in Central Maine.

In February, she got in a fight with a woman at a home on Davenport Street.

Police say Phillips was mad at the woman for refusing to go to Walmart to buy her something.

Phillips could face up to 30 years in prison.

