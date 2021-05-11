Sinkhole appears on bridge in Milo

MILO, Maine (WABI) -A bridge in Milo developed a sinkhole this morning.

A public works crew was performing maintenance on Trafton Bridge when a piece of equipment drove over a section of the bridge deck and the pavement broke, revealing a seven foot hole.

Sand underneath that section of the bridge had apparently been disintegrating over the years.

Public works filled the hole, and the bridge has been deemed safe.

The westbound lane was closed for much of the day but is expected to reopen this evening.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.