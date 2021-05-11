Showers Likely, Thunderstorm Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over the state combined with an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere swinging into the region provide us with widespread showers this afternoon and evening. There could be a few thunderstorms this afternoon as well. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce a brief downpour and possibly some small hail. The combination of more clouds and more showers will make for a cooler day today with highs in the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will continue through the night tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 30s to low 40s north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

On Wednesday, the upper-level low will move to our east. Lingering moisture and instability will keep the chance for a few scattered showers across the area Wednesday mainly during the afternoon time. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 50s. High pressure will build into the region later in the week and bring us some sunshine and warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. A cold front approaching from the north could give northern areas a shower Thursday afternoon but overall expecting a dry day for most spots. Friday looks great with sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Rest of Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Showers will be most numerous across the north. Highs between 50°-60°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 38°-45°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Few scattered showers possible mainly during the afternoon. Highs between 52°-60°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to around 20 MPH possible.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers possible across the north. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

