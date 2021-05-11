Scattered Showers Into Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A surface low combined with an upper-level low will continue to wrap around scattered showers to the region this evening into early Wednesday. For the rest of this evening, on & off showers with mostly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. For Wednesday, both lows will move to our east, but will continue to bring some scattered showers in the morning. With developing instability by the afternoon, there could be a few afternoon pop-up showers. Expect a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a little stronger out of the NW gusting over 25 mph at times. High pressure will slowly build into the region by the end of the week. Thursday will have highs mainly in the 60s and a passing cold front that will bring a few showers to the northern areas. By Friday, skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and a stay t-storm possible. Lows in the 30s & 40s with a westerly wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers with variable cloudiness with highs in the 50s & 60s. Breezy NW wind with gusts around 25+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs that will reach into the 60s & 70s. A cold front will bring a few scattered showers to the northern region.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with a few scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: More scattered showers and a few afternoon rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.