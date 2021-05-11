Northern Light Health doctor says no risk of infertility with COVID-19 vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is no risk of fertility issues for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s according to Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health.

Jarvis says there are many women who were vaccinated in initial trials who have become pregnant.

He says there is also a recent report that shows the rate of miscarriage to be roughly the same for women who were vaccinated and women who were not.

“It is a messenger RNA that goes immediately, absorbed immediately into your muscle cells, and after it does its job of becoming the blueprint that that spike protein that we all see on those pictures of the coronavirus, it immediately gets degraded, so it has no way of getting to the part of the body where fertility lies, and therefore could not affect it,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis reiterated the importance of getting those ages 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 if we want to return to normal soon.

The FDA yesterday approved an emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to those as young as 12.

The free vaccination clinics will run at Bangor High School Friday from 11:30-1:30.

James F. Doughty School and William S Cohen middle schools will hold clinics on Friday, May 21.

Principals will provide the needed forms for parental consent and additional information.

Lee Academy will also offer a clinic to vaccinate any students who meet the age requirements on Wednesday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. in the gym and will be free of charge.

