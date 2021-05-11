Advertisement

Northern Light Health doctor addresses Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health
Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be opening at several schools in Bangor, including for middle school students.

This comes after the FDA authorized 12 to 15 year olds to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says outreach and vaccine hesitancy are likely the biggest challenges with getting this age group vaccinated.

He says people in this age group likely live with someone or come in contact with people who are at high risk for COVID-19.

”We also know that millions of people have been infected with COVID-19 around the world, and yet we have not seen that COVID-19 itself has had fertility issues, except in those individuals who are extremely sick and had consequences from their illness, not consequences from the virus. So even though the vaccines we currently have all create that spike protein within with it within us. There is no way that it has a fertility issue, because that’s not what the virus does. And this is just a part of that virus,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis reiterated the importance of getting those ages 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 if we want to return to normal soon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases
COVID Vaccine
Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Bangor fire
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Bangor fire
Brownfield firefighter recovering after injury responding to wildfire
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine