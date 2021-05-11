Northern Light Health doctor addresses Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be opening at several schools in Bangor, including for middle school students.

This comes after the FDA authorized 12 to 15 year olds to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says outreach and vaccine hesitancy are likely the biggest challenges with getting this age group vaccinated.

He says people in this age group likely live with someone or come in contact with people who are at high risk for COVID-19.

”We also know that millions of people have been infected with COVID-19 around the world, and yet we have not seen that COVID-19 itself has had fertility issues, except in those individuals who are extremely sick and had consequences from their illness, not consequences from the virus. So even though the vaccines we currently have all create that spike protein within with it within us. There is no way that it has a fertility issue, because that’s not what the virus does. And this is just a part of that virus,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis reiterated the importance of getting those ages 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 if we want to return to normal soon.

