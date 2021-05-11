Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center began offering COVID-19 vaccines today at its Union Street location in Bangor.

This comes after it was announced the mass clinic at the Cross Insurance Center would be closing at the end of the month.

Anyone with an outstanding second dose after the Cross Center closes will be contacted to get their final dose at this location.

To sign up for an appointment, you can call 204-8551 or visit covid.northernlighthealth.org.

