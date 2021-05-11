Advertisement

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccine

The Cross Insurance Center vaccine clinic will close at the end of May.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center began offering COVID-19 vaccines today at its Union Street location in Bangor.

This comes after it was announced the mass clinic at the Cross Insurance Center would be closing at the end of the month.

Anyone with an outstanding second dose after the Cross Center closes will be contacted to get their final dose at this location.

To sign up for an appointment, you can call 204-8551 or visit covid.northernlighthealth.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine

Latest News

English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
The first 12-15 year-olds get the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.
COVID: 1st 12 to 15-year-olds get Pfizer vaccine
What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Maine
Northern Light Health doctor says no risk of infertility with COVID-19 vaccine