New Balance looking to hire 100 employees

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Shoe manufacturer New Balance is holding a drive thru job fair tomorrow in Skowhegan.

The company would like to fill 100 manufacturing positions, most of them at their Norridgewock and Skowhegan facilities, and a few in Norway.

Company officials describe the jobs as having competitive wages with full benefits.

They want applicants who like to work with their hands and will offer a training program for new hires.

Raye Wentworth, New Balance Director of Domestic Manufacturing, says they’re hoping to start people as soon as possible.

”We’re really looking for some great candidates to come into our team and learn how to make shoes. We’re all about domestic manufacturing, it’s pretty exciting to not just make shoes here in the united States but to make them in Skowhegan and Norridgewock Maine.”

The job fair is at the former Skowhegan Savings Bank location on Waterville Road from 7 to 5.

Applicants can pre-register by visiting jobs.newbalance.com/fastpass or just show up and get in line.

All attendees will receive a 20% off coupon to the New Balance Factory Store.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.