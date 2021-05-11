Advertisement

Midcoast women using bookmarks to spread awareness of domestic abuse

Bookmarks
Bookmarks(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Midcoast Maine has developed an innovative idea in hopes of opening the book for more discussion on domestic abuse.

Patrisha McLean’s nonproft, Finding Our Voices, has been bringing awareness to the issue by displaying banners in stores around the state.

McLean’s newest venture will scale down those banners.

She’s transferring her message to bookmarks, which she says will be a lifeline to women in Maine who find themselves in dangerous relationships.

The bookmarks feature 32 Maine survivors of domestic abuse and some of their stories along with information on how to get help.

McLean just received a shipment of 20,000 of the bookmarks.

She plans to offer them to libraries, businesses, food pantries, and agencies all over the state.

”We want women out there to know they’re not alone. Here’s 32 women from all over Maine, age 18 to 81, and they have been through it, and they’ve come out on the other side, and we’re letting these women know you can get out. It’s not easy, it’s a hard step to take, but you can do it with help, and that’s why you should say something to somebody, and there is help out there, and that’s what these bookmarks are doing,”

The bookmarks were made possible through donations from Hannaford and author Tess Gerritsen of Camden.

McLean’s bookmarks also include a diagram of a “Power and Control” wheel that provides information to determine if you are in an unsafe relationship.

If you’d like more information, visit their: https://findingourvoices.net/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine

Latest News

Maine food service sales rebounding
Maine food service sales rebounding
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank awards 24 grants to support access to culturally important foods
Quashay Phillips
Woman pleads guilty to elevated assault charge after fight about Walmart
What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Maine
Camden Skate Park
Community rallying to revamp Camden skatepark