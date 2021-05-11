Midcoast women using bookmarks to spread awareness of domestic abuse

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Midcoast Maine has developed an innovative idea in hopes of opening the book for more discussion on domestic abuse.

Patrisha McLean’s nonproft, Finding Our Voices, has been bringing awareness to the issue by displaying banners in stores around the state.

McLean’s newest venture will scale down those banners.

She’s transferring her message to bookmarks, which she says will be a lifeline to women in Maine who find themselves in dangerous relationships.

The bookmarks feature 32 Maine survivors of domestic abuse and some of their stories along with information on how to get help.

McLean just received a shipment of 20,000 of the bookmarks.

She plans to offer them to libraries, businesses, food pantries, and agencies all over the state.

”We want women out there to know they’re not alone. Here’s 32 women from all over Maine, age 18 to 81, and they have been through it, and they’ve come out on the other side, and we’re letting these women know you can get out. It’s not easy, it’s a hard step to take, but you can do it with help, and that’s why you should say something to somebody, and there is help out there, and that’s what these bookmarks are doing,”

The bookmarks were made possible through donations from Hannaford and author Tess Gerritsen of Camden.

McLean’s bookmarks also include a diagram of a “Power and Control” wheel that provides information to determine if you are in an unsafe relationship.

If you’d like more information, visit their: https://findingourvoices.net/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.