Maine father seeks final closure 35 years after daughter’s disappearance

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - It has been 35 years since a 17-year-old Kimberly Moreau, of Jay, disappeared, but her father has not given up his search for answers.

Dick Moreau said new leads are coming in, and an anonymous donor has upped the reward to $10,000 for information that leads police to his daughter’s remains.

“Maybe 35 is going to be the magic number this year that finally brings her home and we get the information we need,” Moreau said.

Moreau said none of the key players in the case have told him or the police what happened to Kimberly.

On May 10, 1986, Kimberly met with her friend Rhonda, Moreau said. They drove around in a sports car with two men.

“I honestly think whatever happened was a spur of the moment thing. It wasn’t supposed to happen. It did happen,” Moreau said.

Rhonda later moved to California and was killed in a hit-and-run crash, Moreau said. Police have questioned the two men many times over the years.

There have been several dozen searches. Police dug up a section of land owned by one of the men in 2015 using excavation equipment and cadaver dogs.

During another search a couple of years ago, a cement slab poured the day after Kimberly disappeared was dug up. Nothing was found.

Moreau said a new search is planned.”All I know is that we’ve got another search coming up on some information that’s been received. They told me they’re going to handle it. They’re taking dogs out again,” Moreau said.

Moreau said he feels an answer about what happened to his daughter is close.”Just for the latest information that we have. People are getting older People having a lot of medical issues. We’ve had people come forward and say, ‘Look, I’ve got cancer now. I want to get this off my chest.’ They’re giving us information. We’re picking up bits of information here and there.”

Moreau said he wants to bring his daughter home and give her a proper burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery where there is a stone with her name on it.

The fact she is not buried there has eaten away at Moreau for more than three decades.”I promised my wife when she was on her death bed, I’d bring her home,” Moreau said.

If that day comes, Moreau said the flyers with Kimberly’s face that are posted across the area will come down. The last one to come down will be the one outside the AMVETS Hall in Jay.

“I am going to order a drink and I am going to say, ‘Here’s to you darling, you’re finally home.’ I don’t know what else to do. That will be the final closure.”

