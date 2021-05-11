Lawmakers propose bill to join the National Popular Vote Compact

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two bills went before the legislature’s Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs today regarding the National Popular Vote Compact.

Both would eliminate ranked choice voting in Maine for Presidential elections.

Maine’s electoral votes would be awarded to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Those in favor of the bills say this could help with voter turnout and engagement.

“A democracy depends on its citizens being engaged,” said Representative Art Bell. “The National Popular Compact that this bill supports will send a message to voters that their votes matter, and they matter equally.”

“I don’t think the answer is to surrender our voice in the national election but rather to continue to lead by example of splitting our votes to represent how the people in Maine, in each part of Maine, of each of our districts how we actually vote,” said Brewer resident Tessa Burpee.

Those who spoke in opposition say this would destroy Maine’s unique electoral vote system and decrease voter turnout.

This would only take effect if enough states passed similar laws to reach a minimum of 270 electoral votes.

A link to the full recording of today’s hearing can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.