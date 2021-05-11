Advertisement

Lawmakers propose bill to join the National Popular Vote Compact

This would eliminate ranked choice voting in Maine for Presidential elections.
Voting entrance in Waterville, Maine
Voting entrance in Waterville, Maine(Allegra Zamore)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two bills went before the legislature’s Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs today regarding the National Popular Vote Compact.

Both would eliminate ranked choice voting in Maine for Presidential elections.

Maine’s electoral votes would be awarded to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Those in favor of the bills say this could help with voter turnout and engagement.

“A democracy depends on its citizens being engaged,” said Representative Art Bell. “The National Popular Compact that this bill supports will send a message to voters that their votes matter, and they matter equally.”

“I don’t think the answer is to surrender our voice in the national election but rather to continue to lead by example of splitting our votes to represent how the people in Maine, in each part of Maine, of each of our districts how we actually vote,” said Brewer resident Tessa Burpee.

Those who spoke in opposition say this would destroy Maine’s unique electoral vote system and decrease voter turnout.

This would only take effect if enough states passed similar laws to reach a minimum of 270 electoral votes.

A link to the full recording of today’s hearing can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine

Latest News

Maine State House
Legislators hear public input for bill to increase protection for children from domestic violence
Lawmakers hear testimony on bills aimed at blocking transgender females from school sports.
State lawmakers hear testimony on bills aimed at blocking transgender females from school sports
Maine State House at Augusta, Maine
Maine legislators hope to increase penalty for child sex trafficking
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation