Help beautify Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You have a chance to put your green thumb to work and help spruce up Downtown Bangor in the process.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership Beautification Committee’s Adopt-a-Garden program is back.

Now in it’s seventh year, there are more than 150 tiny plots available for people to make their own.

The city will provide the mulch and handle the watering all season.

The rest is up to you, the gardener.

“One of the things that’s really unique about the downtown setting is that really all of these sidewalks, all of it, it’s public space and really belongs to everybody. It’s an opportunity for people to come down and express a little bit of ownership and take a little bit of care in this beautiful historic downtown,” said Betsy Lundy, Bangor Downtown Partnership.

Some of the gardens are already taken and looking pretty good, even in the rain!

There are still spots open if you want to make your mark downtown.

