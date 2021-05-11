Advertisement

Help beautify Bangor

(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You have a chance to put your green thumb to work and help spruce up Downtown Bangor in the process.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership Beautification Committee’s Adopt-a-Garden program is back.

Now in it’s seventh year, there are more than 150 tiny plots available for people to make their own.

The city will provide the mulch and handle the watering all season.

The rest is up to you, the gardener.

“One of the things that’s really unique about the downtown setting is that really all of these sidewalks, all of it, it’s public space and really belongs to everybody. It’s an opportunity for people to come down and express a little bit of ownership and take a little bit of care in this beautiful historic downtown,” said Betsy Lundy, Bangor Downtown Partnership.

Some of the gardens are already taken and looking pretty good, even in the rain!

There are still spots open if you want to make your mark downtown.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine

Latest News

Maine food service sales rebounding
Maine food service sales rebounding
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank awards 24 grants to support access to culturally important foods
Quashay Phillips
Woman pleads guilty to elevated assault charge after fight about Walmart
What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Maine
Camden Skate Park
Community rallying to revamp Camden skatepark