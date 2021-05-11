Advertisement

Hannaford donates to NAMI-Maine

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Gives $75K to NAMI-Maine
Gives $75K to NAMI-Maine(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

In recognition of the impact the pandemic has had on people, a regional grocery chain is trying to help those that need it the most.

NAMI Maine is dedicated to bettering the lives of the one in four Mainers who are affected by mental illness and the loved ones that support them.

Hannaford has donated $75K to the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“As we come to the end of this very long pandemic year, I think we’re going on 14 months plus, I think people are tired, and one thing that has suffered a lot is peoples’ mental health,” said Greg Marley of NAMI-Maine. “Anxiety and depression are way up as is substance use and eating disorders. People are struggling. We need to build hope, and we need to build help. That’s what NAMI Maine will be using this foundational money for.”

In addition to being the Levant Fire Chief, Eric Strout manages the Hannaford in Newport.

He’s just one of many people on the pandemic’s frontline.

“We were policemen enforcing masks,” said Strout. “There were stresses that we never trained for or thought we’d do.”

Overall, they hope that raising awareness and providing education will empower people to seek help when they need it.

“To know that it’s okay to stand up and say, I’m not okay,” Strout added. “You talk about medical conditions that you can see, I’m overweight, I have a heart condition, I am diabetic, but we don’t talk about internally. Our company’s doing a lot of work for our associates to say, hey go up and be like - how is your day going, and if they tell me it’s not going good, we have EAP programs that with NAMI they can help educate in our communities, too.”

“We say find help,” Markley said. “Find hope. Reach out to NAMI. Reach out to our helpline to help navigate that mental health system which can be so challenging for people.”

If you want more information, you can click here to learn what NAMI can offer for you.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine

Latest News

Maine food service sales rebounding
Maine food service sales rebounding
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank awards 24 grants to support access to culturally important foods
Quashay Phillips
Woman pleads guilty to elevated assault charge after fight about Walmart
What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Maine
Camden Skate Park
Community rallying to revamp Camden skatepark