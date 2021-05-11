Advertisement

Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden

“Your Shot to Get Outdoors”
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Six state governors, including Governor Janet Mills, met with the President Biden today to discuss vaccination programs across the country.

Biden highlighted the work that needs to be done on the state and local levels to achieve vaccination goals.

Maine is just three percent shy of the President’s stated goal of 70% of adults having their first shot by July 4th.

The President was particularly interested in Maine’s success at reaching rural communities with vaccination clinics.

Governor Mills explained the state’s efforts so far and announced new incentives for getting a vaccine, a program called, “Your Shot to Get Outdoors.”

”As of today, for those that get their first shot between now and Memorial Day, we’re offering a voucher from our Fish and Wildlife department, and our Parks and Conservation folks, and from retailers like LL Bean, the Portland Sea Dogs, and the Oxford Plains Speedway, our biggest racetrack, to get free tickets to a ball game or a race event, a free fishing license or hunting license, or a gift card for outdoor gear.”

President Biden congratulated Governor Mills on the state’s success so far and expressed his support for the new incentives.

To register for one of the available incentives call the state’s community vaccination line at 1-888-445-4111 or visit maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/getoutdoors

The incentives are limited in number and only available to those 18 or older.

