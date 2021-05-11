Gov. Mills reacts to FDA’s authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills released a statement about the FDA’s decision on Monday.

“Governor Janet Mills, Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Nirav D. Shah released the following statements today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old:

“The Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective at preventing serious illness and death caused by COVID-19. Now with the authorization of the U.S. FDA, Maine providers may begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 and older,” said Governor Mills. “I encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible to protect their health, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state, and to help us get back to normal sooner.”

“FDA’s authorization allows more than 58,000 Maine residents between the ages of 12 and 15 to get protection from COVID-19 starting now,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “We will now put into action plans with Maine’s vaccine providers to vaccinate youth across our state efficiently and equitably.”

“This expanded authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine among children comes after a thorough and expert scientific review,” said Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah. “We will continue working with providers in Maine to help them administer the Pfizer vaccine and protect tens of thousands of Maine adolescents and their communities from COVID-19.”

