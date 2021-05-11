Advertisement

Gov. Mills announces new ‘Your Shot to Get Outdoors’ COVID-19 vaccination initiative

The state is partnering with L.L.Bean, the Portland Sea Dogs, and Oxford Plains Speedway to offer incentives to get Maine people vaccinated and engaged in outdoor activities.
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday announced a new initiative to encourage more Mainers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before summer arrives.

Mills announced the “Your Shot to Get Outdoors” program during a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of governors from across the country.

“With this new initiative, we are encouraging Maine people to get their vaccine and get outdoors to experience all that our state has to offer. Whether you’re an angler or a hunter, a baseball fan or a racing fan, or someone who just all-around enjoys being outside, now is a great time to protect yourself from COVID-19 and take to the outdoors,” Mills said.

As part of the initiative, Maine adults who get vaccinated between Tuesday and May 31 will qualify to receive one of several incentives, including a free fishing license, free hunting license, free Maine Wildlife Park pass, free Maine state park day pass, a $20 L.L. Bean gift card, a free ticket to a Sea Dogs Game or a pass to Oxford Plains Speedway.

The governor said people who are vaccinated between now and May 31 can register for one of the incentives beginning May 17 by filling out an online form or calling the state’s community vaccination line at 1-888-445-4111.

