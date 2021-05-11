Good Shepherd Food Bank awards 24 grants to support access to culturally important foods

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Good Shepherd Food Bank is working to increase the availability of culturally important food in communities.

Two dozen grants were given out through their Community Redistribution Fund.

Funded projects include Ramadan food access, a halal meat processing operation, and food sovereignty projects for Wabanaki producers.

Awards could be up to $10,000 and community-led organizations not already partnering with Good Shepherd were given priority.

”We were very lucky to receive sort of an influx of resources in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and so it felt important to make sure that those dollars reached every single community,” said Aoife Dowd, Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“Land trusts and other preservation organizations open up their land to create opportunities for Wabanaki people to re establish that relationship to the land, creating, growing food, and being able to sustain ourselves that really does a lot for our people,” said Heather Augustine, Maine Community organizer/ Wabanaki REACH.

You can find out more information about the programs being supported at feedingmaine.org

