Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed two homes in Bangor Monday night.

It started around 6 p.m. in a building on Center Street Ave.

Bangor Fire Department Asst. Chief Philip Hamm says when crews arrived on scene, two buildings were involved.

Hamm says there were no injuries, but one dog was lost in the fire.

He says seven people are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

