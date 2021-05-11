Community rallying to revamp Camden skatepark

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A community fundraising effort in Camden is aiming to better the town’s skatepark after it was forced to relocate.

The skatepark was originally behind the Teen Center on Knowlton Street that was run by the PenBay YMCA.

When the YMCA sold the building last summer, the skatepark moved next door to a small parking lot owned by the town.

Since relocating, volunteers have been repairing parts of the park, including the halfpipe, which was in poor shape.

With a $5,000 goal, more than $4,000 has been raised so far.

About a thousand dollars will repay volunteers who bought new plywood to resurface the halfpipe. The rest will go toward ongoing maintenance.

Rafael Baeza, who’s organizing the fundraiser, says the community effort has highlighted how important the park is to the kids in town.

”In actuality, kids aren’t permitted to skate in town, so there is no other outlet. That’s what I keep on hearing from the young kids, you know, they don’t want to get in trouble skating in town, so really, a skatepark is vital. If you don’t have a skatepark, the town becomes your skatepark,” Baeza said.

Some residents aren’t pleased with the new location, voicing concerns during a town meeting in April about rising noise levels.

Baeza says those involved in revamping the park are committed to solving those issues with the ultimate goal of providing a safe and fun place for kids to skate.

The Save the Skatepark fundraising page can be found on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.