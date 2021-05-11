Advertisement

Capuano named head coach for Team USA for World Championships

By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The UMaine head men’s hockey coaching decision is still being made. The school tells us sometime in the middle of this week they expect to make an announcement. One of the names being discussed locally has been Jack Capuano. He was named Monday the head coach for the USA men’s national team for the upcoming IIHF World Championships. Capuano currently serves as Associate Coach with the Ottawa Senators. The tournament is from May 21st through June 6th in Latvia.

Fellow former UMaine hockey players Scott Pellerin and John Tortorella are also on the move from their NHL positions this week. Pellerin had been Toronto Maple Leafs Senior Director of Player Development for the past 3 years. According to The Athletic his time there has come to an end. The former Hobey Baker Award winner is no longer listed on the team website under player development. Tortorella will not return to coach the Columbus Blue Jackets the team announced Sunday. He went 227-166-54 in Columbus.

