Brownfield firefighter recovering after injury responding to wildfire

By WMTW
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A firefighter is recovering in a hospital after he was hurt responding to a wildfire in Brownfield.

Brownfield Fire Chief Richard Perreault says he was rushed to Bridgeton Hospital by ambulance as crews from several departments worked to contain the fire off Farnsworth Road.

Perreault did not share the firefighter’s name but added he was alert and talking earlier and is now stable and expected to stay overnight in the hospital.

The 12-acre wildfire took several hours to contain.

Crews were called in from Fryeburg, Denmark, Saco Valley, Hiram, Bridgton and the Maine Forest Service.

Perreault says the fire damaged woods but did not impact any buildings.

