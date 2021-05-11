2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine

Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the first time since late February, a resident of Waldo County died with coronavirus.

Another person in Somerset County also died with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 242 newly recorded cases.

Total coronavirus cases are now 64,446, according to the Maine CDC.

47,614 are confirmed.

Total deaths since last March now stand at 797.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Kennebec County showing 34 additional cases.

Penobscot County with 31.

11 additional cases in Somerset County.

Hancock County with just one new case.

