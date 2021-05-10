Waffles, waffles and waffles on the menu at Dover-Foxcroft restaurant

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Waffles are a breakfast favorite for many of us.

Waffles are all you’ll find on the menu at a restaurant in Dover-Foxcroft.

And you won’t believe some of their battered cake concoctions.

Joy Hollowell takes us to Peace, Love and Waffles.

“There’s over 21 different waffles on the menu with specials being done as well.”

When Michael Begley, his mom, Erin Riley and her husband moved to Dover-Foxcroft nearly two years ago, they didn’t see a lot of breakfast places. Already veterans to the restaurant industry, they saw an opportunity to offer something unique.

“Peace, love and waffles, that’s something my mama came up with,” says Begley with a smile.

There’s banana cream and blueberry cheesecake waffles on the menu, as well as an espresso infused waffle.

The fan favorite- chicken and waffles along a chicken pot pie waffle. And for those looking for more of a delicacy-.a mushroom polenta waffle served with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, cheese and garlic sauce.

Oh, did I mention they also offer potato waffles?

Desiree Boulier first heard about the Peace, Love and Waffles on Facebook.

“I think it was a picture of a waffle,” she says, chuckling.

Her husband, Ray agrees with the recollection.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I really want to eat there,’” says Desiree.

Now, the Corinth couple are regular customers.

“Once we came the first time, the atmosphere was amazing,” says Desiree “They’re a friendly, family owned business. I think it was like everything together that really made us love this place, a lot.”

Peace Love and Waffles originally opened in downtown Dover-Foxcroft in November of 2019.

“But you don’t really plan for a global pandemic,” says Begley, smiling.

They tried takeout for awhile but eventually had to close. Plans were already in place to turn an old, 1800s barn on their property into a restaurant. COVID sped up that timeline.

“My mom and step dad with a majority of the work,” says Begley. “But really, it took the whole community pitching in to help us open.”

The new waffle barn opened in February of this year.

“We wanted ourselves represented in this barn and make it feel homey and and relaxing for people,” says Begley.

And that includes a newly opened outdoor seating area.

“The world is a hectic place right now and there’s a lot of negativity going around,” says Begley. “And when you’re here, you really should be able to forget about all that.”

Right now, Peace Love and Waffles is located on the Bangor Road in Dover-Foxcroft. They are open Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Starting June 2, they’re changing those days to Wednesday through Sunday.

You can check them out on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.