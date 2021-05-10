Advertisement

US Navy’s top officer likes what he sees at Bath Iron Works

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s top officer has paid a visit to shipbuilder Bath Iron Works. Adm. Mike Gilday is the chief of naval operations.

He toured ships that are under construction and spoke to shipyard workers and leaders on Monday.

Bath Iron Works is striving to get caught up on production of destroyers as the U.S. Navy faces growing competition from China and Russia.

It’s making progress after falling further behind during a two-month strike last summer.

Gilday said he liked the patriotism he saw in the workforce and called the shipyard “a national treasure.”

