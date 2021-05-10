UMPI graduation ceremony particularly special for one student

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Presque Isle celebrated its graduates in a virtual ceremony this weekend.

For one graduate, it was particularly special.

St. Nicholas Burrus has overcome a lot of obstacles. He grew up with hearing loss and was diagnosed with a terminal heart illness at an early age.

This illness actually caused him to be legally dead for two minutes at the age of 18 before he was resuscitated.

Because of that he wasn’t able to commit to a full time college course.

He was recovering from a heart transplant when he signed up for UMPI’s YourPace program.

That allowed Burrus to use his work experience to test out of certain required classes.

He finished his bachelors degree in seven months.

Saturday, he celebrated his graduation at home in California.

“I think I haven’t really processed it yet, its completely absolutely surreal, I can’t believe its done because its been such a long journey,” Burrus said.

Recently Burrus began his masters at UMPI, and says he thinks it will take a little longer.

But he’s looking forward to returning to class.

