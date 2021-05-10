Advertisement

Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CASCO, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police provided an update Monday after skeletal human remains were found at a home on Poland Spring Road in Casco on Saturday.

State police said the remains were found by a family member who was cleaning out their father’s home, who died earlier this year.

The remains were found in an outbuilding on the property, according to officials.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office began examining the remains on Sunday, but officials said additional testing and examination of the remains is likely to take place over the next few weeks in order to identify them.

State police detectives, troopers and Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies worked over the weekend to investigate the circumstances surrounding this discovery.

Officials said Monday that detectives and deputies continue to interview witnesses and other persons of interest.

State police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public but will release more information when it becomes available.

