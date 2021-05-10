On & Off Showers For Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level low combined with a surface low will bring increasing clouds and the chance of a few scattered showers this evening. Dry air is limiting the potential for now, but as temperatures cool this evening the chance of showers will increase. The upper-level low will continue to spin moisture into the region on Tuesday, this time there will be a better chance of showers. With the clouds & showers in place, this will keep highs cooler on Tuesday as most will only reach into the 50s.

The upper-level low will finally move to our east on Wednesday. There will still be some morning clouds & showers, but as the day progresses conditions will improve. A breezy northwest wind can be expected as the low moves out. Winds could gust over 25 mph.

Drier conditions by the end of the week along with much warmer temperatures. For both Thursday & Friday, highs will reach well into the upper 60s & even a few low 70s. More scattered showers and even a few isolated t-storms will be possible for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

TUESDAY: Better chance of showers under overcast skies. Highs only in the 50s. WSW wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers and clouds. Increasing afternoon sunshine with highs in the 50s & 60s. Breezy NW wind with gusts around 25+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs that will reach into the 60s & 70s.

FRIDAY: Another mostly sunny day with mild conditions. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with a few scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

