Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass to our south this today. The northern edge of the system will graze coastal areas with a chance for a few showers early this morning. Clouds will then give way to some breaks of sunshine by mid-late morning and we’ll continue the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weak area of low-pressure moving in from southern Quebec will give us a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon. Any showers we see will be light and won’t amount to much so overall not a big deal today. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s for afternoon highs. Scattered showers will remain possible through the overnight hours as low pressure remains over the area. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s during the overnight hours.

Showers will be more numerous Tuesday especially across the north as an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves in. The combination of more clouds and more showers will make for a cooler day with highs in the 50s. On Wednesday, the upper-level low will move to our east. Lingering instability will keep the chance for a few scattered showers across the area Wednesday. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 50s. High pressure will build into the region later in the week and bring us some sunshine and warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to near 70° both days.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs between 57°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, most numerous north. Highs in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

