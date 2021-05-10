Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. That’s the lowest daily case count in more than two weeks.

Total cases now surpass 64,000 to 64,208. Of those, 47,462 are confirmed.

With no new deaths reported, the number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 795.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 10th (WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 30 new cases. Kennebec County has 19.

Aroostook County is once again reporting a double-digit increase with 13 new cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.