Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. That’s the lowest daily case count in more than two weeks.

Total cases now surpass 64,000 to 64,208. Of those, 47,462 are confirmed.

With no new deaths reported, the number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 795.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 10th
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated May 10th(WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 30 new cases. Kennebec County has 19.

Aroostook County is once again reporting a double-digit increase with 13 new cases.

Maine CDC: Residents should prepare for active tick season

