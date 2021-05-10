Advertisement

Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida

Both occupants were transported with injuries
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's windshield. Both occupants were injured.(Walton County Fire Rescue)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WSFA) - Two people were injured by lightning in Walton County, Florida, just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The way in which they sustained their injuries just probably isn’t what you’re expecting.

As heavy thunderstorms rolled through the Florida Panhandle, there were numerous lightning strikes occurring -- including plenty that were cloud-to-ground. One of those strikes happened to hit the eastbound side of I-10 around mile marker 81.

Upon impact, the lightning strike sent a chunk of the interstate’s pavement flying through the air.

That debris went through the windshield of a Ford pickup traveling on I-10 before then exiting through the back window. Both the windshield and back window were shattered by the force of the impact.

Both occupants in the truck were transported with injuries, according to a Facebook post made by Walton County Fire Rescue.

When lightning travels from cloud to ground and vice versa, it can heat the air around it to upwards of 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. For perspective, that’s five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

The result is an exceptionally dangerous transfer of energy between the lightning itself and whatever object it hits. And that can include objects that aren’t tall -- contrary to what many people may think.

Always treat thunderstorms as dangerous no matter what you are doing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
COVID Vaccine
Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban

Latest News

Mateo Toscano, a 6-year-old who has battled leukemia since 2017, received his very own mini UPS...
Boy, 6, realizes dream of being UPS driver after battle with cancer
The 6-year-old, who has battled leukemia since 2017, has loved mail and delivery drivers since...
Young cancer survivor delivers packages for a day after UPS driver wish
Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being...
Grandmother killed in hit-and-run leaving church on Mother’s Day
Police say one person is in custody, and they are looking for three others involved in the...
Grandmother, 62, leaving church killed in hit-and-run with stolen vehicle
Police have charged 23-year-old Andrew Rey Elizondo with capital murder in the fatal shooting...
Suspect arrested in 6-year-old San Antonio girl’s killing