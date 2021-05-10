Justice Valerie Stanfill nominated for Maine Supreme Court Chief Justice

Maine (WABI) - A veteran of the state’s court system was nominated by Gov. Janet Mills to serve as Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court.

Superior Justice Valerie Stanfill served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than 14 years.

Stanfill is responsible for presiding over Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

In a press release, Mills said: “Justice Stanfill’s sharp intellect, vast legal experience and expertise, and commitment to administering justice fairly and impartially make her an exceptional candidate to serve as Maine’s Chief Justice. I firmly believe that the Court will benefit considerably from her skills and that our state will be well-served with her at the helm of Maine’s Judicial Branch.”

“It is the honor of a lifetime to receive this nomination, and, if I am fortunate enough to earn the trust of the Legislature and be confirmed, to serve the people of Maine in this important role,” adds Justice Stanfill in the governor’s press release. “I pledge to the people of Maine that I will serve them honorably and faithfully, that I will uphold the rule of law, and that I will work every day to deliver fair and impartial justice.”

If confirmed by the Maine Senate, she will be the second woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Maine’s history.

Justice Andrew Mead has served as Acting Chief Justice since former Chief Justice Leigh Saufley stepped down to serve as Dean of the University of Maine School of Law.

