Advertisement

Justice Valerie Stanfill nominated for Maine Supreme Court Chief Justice

Nomination needs confirmation by Maine Senate
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - A veteran of the state’s court system was nominated by Gov. Janet Mills to serve as Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court.

Superior Justice Valerie Stanfill served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than 14 years.

Stanfill is responsible for presiding over Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

In a press release, Mills said: “Justice Stanfill’s sharp intellect, vast legal experience and expertise, and commitment to administering justice fairly and impartially make her an exceptional candidate to serve as Maine’s Chief Justice. I firmly believe that the Court will benefit considerably from her skills and that our state will be well-served with her at the helm of Maine’s Judicial Branch.”

“It is the honor of a lifetime to receive this nomination, and, if I am fortunate enough to earn the trust of the Legislature and be confirmed, to serve the people of Maine in this important role,” adds Justice Stanfill in the governor’s press release. “I pledge to the people of Maine that I will serve them honorably and faithfully, that I will uphold the rule of law, and that I will work every day to deliver fair and impartial justice.”

If confirmed by the Maine Senate, she will be the second woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Maine’s history.

Justice Andrew Mead has served as Acting Chief Justice since former Chief Justice Leigh Saufley stepped down to serve as Dean of the University of Maine School of Law.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 5-8-21
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 289 additional cases
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Maine CDC data as of 5-9-21
Maine CDC reports 247 additional COVID-19 cases
Maine CDC: Residents should prepare for active tick season
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

COVID Vaccine
Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban
Fenway Park
Big venues set to expand capacity as state eases limits
Fryeburg Fair
Fryeburg Fair to return this year, organizers announce
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home