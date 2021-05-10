Groups get more than $3M to fight Maine youth homelessness

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine state authority has provided more than $3 million to organizations that tackle youth homelessness in the state.

MaineHousing says it awarded the money to Preble Street, Shaw House, Aroostook County Action Program, Volunteers of America: Northern New England and Penquis.

The money comes from a federal grant.

MaineHousing says New Beginnings, which is the only emergency shelter licensed for 24-hour care for youth in Maine, played a key role in securing the funding.

New Beginnings’ Executive Director Chris Bicknell said the funding is part of a strategy to “dramatically change the lives of children and youth who are at risk for homelessness in Maine.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.