Advertisement

Groups get more than $3M to fight Maine youth homelessness

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine state authority has provided more than $3 million to organizations that tackle youth homelessness in the state.

MaineHousing says it awarded the money to Preble Street, Shaw House, Aroostook County Action Program, Volunteers of America: Northern New England and Penquis.

The money comes from a federal grant.

MaineHousing says New Beginnings, which is the only emergency shelter licensed for 24-hour care for youth in Maine, played a key role in securing the funding.

New Beginnings’ Executive Director Chris Bicknell said the funding is part of a strategy to “dramatically change the lives of children and youth who are at risk for homelessness in Maine.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Investigators working to identify skeletal remains found at Maine home
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
COVID Vaccine
Republicans in Maine eye 5-year mandatory COVID-19 shot ban

Latest News

Kimberly Moreau
Maine father seeks final closure 35 years after daughter’s disappearance
Governor Janet Mills
Gov. Mills reacts to FDA’s authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens
US Navy’s top officer likes what he sees at Bath Iron Works
Kimberly Moreau
Maine father seeks final closure 35 years after daughter’s disappearance