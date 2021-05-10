Full of Service: Newburgh kids follow in father’s footsteps of serving in the Air Force

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - When a Newburgh man joined the Air Force in 1985, he never could have imagined that someday, all five of his children would follow in his footsteps and become service members themselves.

Darin Frye wrapped up his career in the Air Force in 2008 as a Master Sergeant.

“I retired after 23 years and 7 months, something like that. I was in explosive ordinance disposal for that time,” said Darin Frye.

He and his wife Heather have five children.

After Darin retired, they wanted to honor his service.

Four of them joined the Air Force.

“I didn’t push any of our children to join, and I didn’t steer them towards any service. I think their experience growing up as an Air Force family, I think that contributed greatly to them deciding to join the Air Force, so we’re just very proud,” added Darin Frye.

Their oldest son, Darik is Security Forces Active Guard at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Their daughter Melissa works under the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C.

Middle son Robby is full-time Security Forces with the Maine Air National Guard here in Bangor.

Their second-youngest Darin works in Aerospace Ground Equipment and is stationed at Minot Air Force Base, in North Dakota.

“I always wanted that for my kids to be able to travel, to be able to see what they can, whether it was in the military or something else, but they chose the military so it was great,” said Heather Frye.

The Frye’s youngest, Stu, is set to graduate from United Technologies Center in Bangor at the end of May.

And guess what Stu will be doing?

“I think I’m going to go aerospace ground equipment like mechanics. My brother Darin is into that stuff. The whole family is in the Air Force, gotta be too,” Stu Frye said.

“He kind of was back and forth whether he was going to join or not, but he’s talked to his brother Darin quite often, and he is definitely going to join, and probably leave this summer,” added Stu’s Mom, Heather.

Heather’s license plate is just a little proof of how proud the Frye’s are of their kids.

It reads, “AF MOM.”

“We absolutely couldn’t be more proud of our children, the fact that they’re serving their country, and they’re serving in a similar capacity that I served, it’s overwhelming. We couldn’t be more proud of our children,” said Darin Frye.

