Fryeburg Fair to return this year, organizers announce

By WMTW
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRYEBURG, Maine (WABI) - The Fryeburg Fair will return this fall after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair will be held from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, organizers announced on Facebook Monday morning.

The Fryeburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in the state and closes out the annual fair season.

It is the latest fair to announced it will hold events after being canceled a year ago.

Organizers of the Common Ground Country announced last week the event would return this year.

