Eligible students at Brewer High School to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines Monday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Starting Monday, eligible students at Brewer High School will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine- at school.

With a consent form signed by a parent - any student age 16 or older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be held during school hours Monday and Tuesday.

Second shots will be given at the beginning of June.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12-15 later with week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.