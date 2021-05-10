Advertisement

Eligible students at Brewer High School to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines Monday

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Starting Monday, eligible students at Brewer High School will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine- at school.

With a consent form signed by a parent - any student age 16 or older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be held during school hours Monday and Tuesday.

Second shots will be given at the beginning of June.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12-15 later with week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 5-8-21
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 289 additional cases
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Maine CDC data as of 5-9-21
Maine CDC reports 247 additional COVID-19 cases
Maine CDC: Residents should prepare for active tick season
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines
The hope is to be able to vaccinate children of all ages by early next year.
COVID-19 vaccine for kids: What should parents know?
The students parents' say their suspension from school meant they forfeited the entire...
Parents: 3 students kicked out of college over off-campus photo without face coverings
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings