Crooks target cars, bikes

Bangor Police say bikes are being used as a drug currency.
Bangor man had truck broken into.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Small time crooks are having a big impact in Bangor.

TV5 has more on what’s happening and what you can do to stop it.

“Left my car open, so it’s really my fault, but when I woke up, I found my car had been rummaged through and my change and watches were taken,“ explained Bangor resident Kyle Meehan, who says earlier this week someone broke into his vehicle.

He estimates they made off with around $200 worth of his stuff.

“You want to be able to trust everybody around in the community, but it’s just the way it is, I guess,” he said.

That’s kind of a sad commentary, we replied.

“You’re right, it is, but I don’t know what else to say,” said Meehan. “It’s the truth.”

Bangor Police say they deal with it every week.

“We just encourage everyone to make sure they’re locking their vehicles,” said Sgt. Wade Betters. “You have to remember, we have very few forced entry burglaries. We do have those, but most of the time, they usually just move on to the next vehicle. If they find your car door is locked, they’re going to go down to the next drive.”

It’s not just your vehicle that’s being targeted.

“Bicycles, very popular,” Betters said. “It’s a hot commodity for thieves right now. They are taken, they are sold and traded to people who sell illegal drugs for illegal drugs. It’s a form of currency right now to be able to produce and bring in stolen bikes.”

If you can’t bring the bike inside your house or garage, make sure it’s locked up well.

“A lot of these thieves will come with pretty good size bolt cutters,” explained Betters. “Make sure you get a heavy duty chain. We also encourage you to stamp or mark your bicycle frame and bicycle parts in a discreet location. Something that is known to you so should we recover your bike, we’ll have a much better chance of getting it back to you even if it’s been parted out or altered in some way. There’s a lot of people walking around during the day sometime but a lot at night that are just looking for easy opportunities to steal something from your vehicle or to take your bicycle. If there’s an easy opportunity, chances are they’re going to take it.”

