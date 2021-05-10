UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from several towns are still on the scene of a fire at two homes on Center Street Ave in Bangor.

Bangor fire (WABI)

Bangor’s Fire Chief, Tom Higgins, said it all started around 6 p.m. Monday night on Center Street Ave.

The buildings are destroyed.

The Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to figure out what started the fires.

We don’t know how many people have been displaced.

Dan French lives inside one of the buildings.

He tells TV5 he smelled something strange and a lady came knocking on his door telling him to get out.

He ran outside with his brother and after he says he thought there was some kind of explosion.

”If I’d taken 30 seconds longer when the lady was banging on our door - by taking 30 seconds longer to get out of the house, I wouldn’t be talking to you. I’d still be in the house,” French said. “If she hadn’t banged on the door we never would have known, we probably would have gone up in flames with it.”

We also spoke to Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins. “The buildings very close together, so if there was something that, where there was a fire in one building certainly could have been pinched on the other one very quickly,” Higgins said. “We’ll talk to the Fire Marshal’s office and we’ll have somebody here tomorrow to get some answers on Tuesday.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in.

