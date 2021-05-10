Advertisement

Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in New York has been declared suspicious by investigators, who are looking into claims he was bullied and attacked during school hours on two consecutive days before he died.

Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. His condition turned grave Thursday night, and he had begun vomiting at home, according to his family.

The boy’s cousin, Roodwiny Exantus, says Romy told him about enduring back-to-back daytime attacks Wednesday and Thursday from boys believed to be his classmates at Public School 361.

Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly attacked by classmates on the two days before his death, resulting in head pain and vomiting.(Source: Vilsaint Family, WCBS via CNN)

“He stated that he got jumped by two kids on Wednesday, and on Thursday, he got hit in the back of the head real hard. The principal asked the kid why he did that. The kids were like he got a paid a dollar to do that,” Exantus said. “He had a severe headache, and he had to spend the rest of the day in the nurse’s office in the school.”

Family members are questioning why, if a school nurse realized Romy was injured, he was not transported to a hospital from the school. The school called the boy’s father, who was at work and didn’t pick up, according to Exantus.

“To me, they did something wrong. If the kid got hit in the head, couldn’t come back to class and you’re told it’s severe, you don’t need to wait for his dad’s permission. Just take him out to the hospital,” Exantus said.

Romy loved basketball and wanted to be an actor. Exantus remembers him as popular and can’t guess why anyone would want to harm him.

“He was a lovable guy, like fun,” Exantus said. “If it was a bully situation that led to the fight, that has to stop.”

The medical examiner’s report is expected next week. The family believes Romy had no pre-existing conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 5-8-21
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 289 additional cases
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Maine CDC data as of 5-9-21
Maine CDC reports 247 additional COVID-19 cases
Maine CDC: Residents should prepare for active tick season
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 10th
Maine CDC reports 215 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Palestinians: 20 killed in fighting, including 9 children
InvestigateTV and the Gray DC Bureau partnered to look into gender inequities when behind the...
Collision Division: Crash test standards favor men, despite women being at higher risk for injury and death when behind the wheel
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response
Lt. Diego Turuno of the Orlando Police Dept. describes how the shooting happened.
1 dead in shooting at U.S. customs building in Orlando
Louisiana native famous for Katrina response back in national spotlight
Louisiana native famous for Katrina response back in national spotlight