Big venues set to expand capacity as state eases limits

Fenway Park
Fenway Park(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) — Large event venues including TD Garden and Fenway Park will be allowed to double their current capacities starting on Monday.

The state is scheduled to move to the next step in its reopening plan, allowing large indoor and outdoor venues to increase capacity from 12% to 25%.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the shift last month, saying the state’s coronavirus cases had fallen 20% since March.

Amusement parks and water parks will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity after submitting safety plans to state health officials, and road races will be permitted with staggered starts.

The next step in reopening is scheduled for May 29.

