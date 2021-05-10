Bangor School Department offering COVID vaccination clinic for students and staff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic aimed at getting shots in the arms of students is set for Friday.

Bangor High School students who are 16 and older can sign up to get the Pfizer shot at the school gym.

The clinic is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The City of Bangor and Penobscot Community Health Care are teaming up to offer the clinic.

It’s an effort to give students easy access to a shot if they want one.

”During lunch or a certain time that you can go get your vaccine and you wouldn’t have to make an appointment at your doctors or pharmacy or anything like that. It’s just the ease and efficiency that would be there. We hope people will take advantage of this opportunity,” said Kathy Harris-Smedberg, Bangor School Department interim superintendent.

The clinic is open to Bangor School Department students and staff.

For more information visit the Bangor School Department website.

Brewer High School hosted a student clinic on Monday.

Another one is set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.