Advocacy group holds press conference on affordable health care bill ahead of public hearing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A non-profit working to make health care affordable for Mainers is backing a bill that would help working families and small businesses.

Smart Solutions for Healthy Communities says it advocates for strong policies that make healthcare accessible for all.

In a virtual news conference Monday, they offered support for LD 1463.

Several panelists spoke about why they feel the bill will benefit tens of thousands of Mainers like making insurance companies pay their fair share.

They say this gives more Mainers access to routine checkups rather than relying on the emergency room.

It also minimizes expensive treatment for preventative diseases.

“Thousands of Maine workers receive little or no help paying for their coverage and are unable to afford the insurance or family needs. Too many Mainers are falling through the cracks of our health care system,” said Rep. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham.

Tepler is sponsoring the bill.

It’s set for a public hearing Wednesday morning at 10.

