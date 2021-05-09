Unitarian Universalist Society Holds Monthly “Second Sunday” Food Drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in Bangor could celebrate Mother’s Day by supporting a good cause today.

It was the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor’s monthly “Second Sunday” event, where church members accepted food donations to donate to the Ecumenical Food Pantry.

They also offered the chance to hear a bell and chimes concert from the church’s historic bell tower, which is one of only six bell instruments in the entire state.

Last year, the church collected over two thousand pounds worth of food in donations.

The church says that the drive is a great way to look out for and give back to the community during a tough time.

”Bangor is a really caring community,” said Reverend Andrew Moeller. “People show up and they care about each other, and that’s a big part of our faith as Unitarian Universalists, but also all the other congregations around here, local synagogue and the Islamic Center, all these people of faith have worried about, “What happens, not just to me, but to my neighbor? My neighbor matters.””

Volunteers agreed with the reverend.

“I think it’s good to give back to the community that’s given us so much here in Bangor, Maine, especially this church,” added Simon Socolow, a member of the church’s youth group. “I’ve had many great memories here, so I feel the need to give back.”

And if you missed the drive but would like to help out in the future, it’s on the second Sunday of every month.

