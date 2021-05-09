Old Town church gives back to mothers, women in need

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - This Mother’s Day a church in Old Town gave back to mom’s in the community with a personal care drive.

“Jesus tells us to love one another as I love you. Mothers do this instinctively, they do this naturally. and the fact that we are able to then do something in return to love them as they love their children as they love us, that’s a tremendous gift and blessing,” said Rev. Kyle Doustou, pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord.

The Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord in Old Town typically gives out carnations to celebrate Mother’s Day.

This year, the worship and spirituality commission asked to do something beyond the walls of the church.

“One of the members suggested that we do something for other mothers that may be in need,” said Cecile Costello, chairperson of the Worship and Spirituality Commission.

“It opened up the opportunities for contributing things towards childcare such as diapers and baby lotion and baby oil and such,” said Wayne Melanson, a member of the Worship and Spirituality Commission.

Parishioners collected personal care items for the Northern Light McAuley Residence and Shepherd’s Godparent Home.

Both organizations provide support for mother’s and women in crisis.

“We endeavor to help the women get back on their feet, help them find employment, finish education, receive services such as therapy, medication management, and find ways to become self supportive,” said Barbara Ford, executive director of Godparent Home Ministries.

Ford says they don’t take state or federal funding so these donations mean a great deal to the women who come to them with nothing.

“It’s just a huge deal to us, and we’re just so thankful for this drive to help these women and we’re ever so grateful and what a wonderful time to do it on Mother’s day,” said Ford.

People from the church say they were thrilled to give back this Mother’s Day beyond their usual traditions.

“Mothers are superheroes but they can’t do it alone,” said Doustou. “Every mother is a blessing and every mother who is able to give their children everything that they can with the help of the community is only going to strengthen the human family.”

