Increasing clouds this afternoon; scattered showers Monday

By Emilie Hillman
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system will move into southern New England tonight. Rain showers are expected to begin Monday morning across southern and eastern Maine as this system passes, but most of the moisture will stay along the coast and out to sea. Another disturbance will bring showers to the region Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves in. However, warmer temperatures combined with moisture and instability could bring the risk of afternoon thunderstorms later this week.

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Highs 55°-65°. West wind 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 35°-45°. Light west wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs 55°-65°. Light and variable wind.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. High in the 40s and 50s. West wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. NW wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. West wind 5-15 mph.

