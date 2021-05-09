Advertisement

Moose lottery permits due in Maine by middle of May

The moose lottery permit drawing is scheduled to take place on June 12.
File (WABI)
File (WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The window is closing soon for Maine hunters who want to apply for a chance to bag a moose.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is taking online applications to participate in the moose permit lottery until May 13.

The lottery usually attracts tens of thousands of applications from hunters.

The moose lottery permit drawing is scheduled to take place on June 12.

The hunt takes place in the fall.

Don't wait until the last minute... The deadline to apply for the 2021 Maine moose permit lottery is...

Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 5-8-21
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 289 additional cases
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Maine CDC data as of 5-9-21
Maine CDC reports 247 additional COVID-19 cases
FILE - This May 28, 1998 file photo shows Tawny Kitaen. Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress...
Tawny Kitaen, star of ’80s rock music videos, dies at 59

Latest News

TV 5 celebrates the mothers in our family
Happy Mother’s Day to our TV 5 Moms!
Volunteers collect boxes full of donated goods at the drive.
Unitarian Universalist Society Holds Monthly “Second Sunday” Food Drive
Maine CDC: Residents should prepare for active tick season
New Hallowell ice cream shop opens its doors Friday, May 7th.
New ice cream shop opens in downtown Hallowell