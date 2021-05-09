Moose lottery permits due in Maine by middle of May
The moose lottery permit drawing is scheduled to take place on June 12.
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The window is closing soon for Maine hunters who want to apply for a chance to bag a moose.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is taking online applications to participate in the moose permit lottery until May 13.
The lottery usually attracts tens of thousands of applications from hunters.
The moose lottery permit drawing is scheduled to take place on June 12.
The hunt takes place in the fall.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.