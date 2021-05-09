Advertisement

Maine CDC: Residents should prepare for active tick season

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Public health authorities in Maine expect a very active tick season this year and are advising residents and visitors take precautions.

Health care providers reported more than 1,100 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020.

That was a lower number than the record year that preceded it, but Maine CDC says tickborne diseases are still a serious threat in the state.

Lyme disease is caused by a tick bite, and the ticks are active now.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data as of 5-8-21
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 289 additional cases
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
McKenna Unobskey
Family looking for answers after driver who hit, killed woman in crosswalk won’t face criminal charges
Maine CDC data as of 5-9-21
Maine CDC reports 247 additional COVID-19 cases
FILE - This May 28, 1998 file photo shows Tawny Kitaen. Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress...
Tawny Kitaen, star of ’80s rock music videos, dies at 59

Latest News

TV 5 celebrates the mothers in our family
Happy Mother’s Day to our TV 5 Moms!
Volunteers collect boxes full of donated goods at the drive.
Unitarian Universalist Society Holds Monthly “Second Sunday” Food Drive
File (WABI)
Moose lottery permits due in Maine by middle of May
New Hallowell ice cream shop opens its doors Friday, May 7th.
New ice cream shop opens in downtown Hallowell