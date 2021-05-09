Maine CDC reports 247 additional COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 247 cases of coronavirus Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

The state death toll remains at 795.

Total cases are just shy of 64,000.

More than 47,000 cases are confirmed.

Kennebec County is reporting the most new cases in our region with 37.

Penobscot County has 25 new cases.

For the first time in more than a week, Aroostook County is seeing an increase in double-digit cases with 15.

Lincoln County has 13 additional cases.

Sagadahoc County is the only county not reporting a change.

More than 43% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

1,238,491 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered

More than 10,000 shots were given out Saturday.

