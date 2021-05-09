Advertisement

Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER (AP) — A Denver officer has been shot in the leg and police are looking for the shooter.

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.

The shooter opened fire on the officers and one officer was shot in the leg. The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Thomas says officers have made contact with multiple “individuals of interest,” but the investigation is ongoing.

The area has reopened to the public after a search involving police dogs.

