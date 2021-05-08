Trenton Middle School serving life lessons with “Growing Up Green” program

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for fresh vegetables in Hancock County, look no further than the Trenton Middle School.

The “Growing Up Green” program there is helping both students and the community.

Bryan Sidelinger has more from Trenton.

”Growing things in Trenton is really important to us here,” said Savannah Mohr, the 4th grade teacher at Trenton Elementary School.

It’s hard to learn the value of growing your own food in the classroom.

Fortunately for the students at Trenton Elementary School, they have a greenhouse for it.

All of the kids from K-to-eighth grade can have fun and be outside and garden.

When the pandemic hit last March, the school wasn’t sure what to do with all the vegetables, so they started a food pantry.

Now, residents of Hancock County can get fresh vegetables here every Thursday, for free, grown at the school.

“We grow everything,” said Ross. “We have cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash, radish, lettuce, beans. Every child gets to be part of planting the seeds, transplanting them, the watering, the harvesting.”

The greenhouse program has been a successful one for the Trenton Elementary School for fifteen years, and it teaches kids about more than just how to grow vegetables.

“I think it gives them independence, it gives them healthy food choices. They learn how to plan . They learn patience because things don’t grow overnight. I mean, the benefits are endless.”

“You get to be outside and work with nature.”

“You get to get messy.”

But growing all the vegetables doesn’t always mean you like to eat all the vegetables. The popular enemy, when asked, seemed to be tomatoes.

H.B: “I’ll eat probably every vegetable, but my least favorite is tomatoes.”

There’s one other takeaway from having a greenhouse as a classroom.

(Nayeli Monahan): “It makes me feel very happy to know that we’ve been doing something to help other people, and to help make everything healthy and good.”

